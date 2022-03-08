KFDC planning to open a fish value addition unit

Managing Director of the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) Dinesh Kumar Kaller said here on Monday that the corporation has plans to open a fish value addition unit in the city.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a three-day training on “Dry fish processing, value addition and marketing” organised by the College of Fisheries for fishermen and women, he said that the corporation has taken up with the government the issue of funds to open the unit as an announcement was made in the Budget for 2021-22. The value addition unit proposed now is for fresh water and cultured tilapia fish, he said.

He asked entrepreneurs to make use of the 50% subsidy being given by the government for opening fish processing units.

Dean of the college Shivakumar Magada said that the college has plans to open an outlet for selling fish and its value added products in the premises of the college close to the National Highway 66 at Yekkur.

Mr. Magada asked women and men to focus on value addition and maintaining hygiene of fish and its products while marketing. The entrepreneurs should have their own brand while marketing, he said and asked them to avail of the subsidy grant of the government for opening the units. “The entrepreneurs should also learn the business of marketing,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara inaugurated the training programme. Chairman of KFDC Nitin Kumar, B. Manja Naik, Professor & Head (Thermal Processing), Department of Fish Processing Technology at the college and Sushmita Rao, Deputy Director, Department of Fisheries and others spoke.