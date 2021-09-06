KFDC deploys vans to supply fresh seawater fish across Karnataka

Minister for Fisheries and Ports S. Angara flagged off eight refrigerated and insulated (reefer) vans procured by KFDC to transport fresh seawater fish to Bengaluru, Mysuru and districts in north Karnataka, in Mangaluru on September 6, 2021.

MANGALURU

06 September 2021 15:04 IST

They will transport fresh seawater fish to Bengaluru, Mysuru and districts in north Karnataka

Those fond of fresh saltwater fish, but stay far off from the coast, now have a reason to rejoice as the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) will provide almost fresh seawater fish through 60 of its outlets across the State.

On September 6, Minister for Fisheries and Ports S. Angara flagged off eight refrigerated and insulated (reefer) vans procured by KFDC to transport fresh seawater fish to Bengaluru, Mysuru and districts in north Karnataka.

Advertising

Advertising

KFDC Chairman Nithin Kumar said the reefer vans were procured with funding under National Agriculture Development Mission to supply fresh marine produce to people through the Corporation’s outlets. Of its 50 outlets, KFDC runs 13 and has given 10 under licence, while the rest are run by franchisees in Bengaluru.

He thanked the Minister for supporting the Corporation in setting up cold storages in every district to store saltwater as well as freshwater fish. His predecessor, Kota Srinivas Poojary, too had extended support to the Corporation, he said.

Mr. Angara said while saltwater fish is delicious; fishermen should exercise caution while harvesting them. Unnecessary greed depletes the natural wealth, he said adding unlike freshwater fish, marine fish cannot be cultivated. He said the government would extend all help to develop the fisheries sector.

Also Read Overworked and underpaid, teachers in Karnataka seek help from counsellors

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath thanked Mr. Angara for getting ₹22 crore sanctioned from the government for the third phase of Mangaluru fishing harbour project, which was languishing for a long time. In all, coastal Karnataka would see 16 fisheries developmental projects worth ₹1,100 crore shortly on the basis of initiatives taken by the present government, the MLA said.

Mayor Premananda Shetty, KFDC Managing Director M.L. Doddamani and others were present at the programme.