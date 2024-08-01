Kettikal landslip occurred owing to improper cutting of hill: MLC

The recent landslip in Kettikal, on Mangaluru-Moodbidri National Highway, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, was the result of steep cutting of the hill for widening Mangaluru-Karkala stretch of NH 169, said MLC and KPCC Vice-President Manjunath Bhandary in Mangaluru on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters, Mr. Bhandary said the landslip in Kettikal was a result of faulty road widening work. “I am really dismayed as to who permitted such a steep cut of the hill.” Mr. Bhandary said he has asked Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to inquire into the issue. Mr. Muhilan has also been told to shift to safe places families facing threat from possible escalation of landslip.

Commending the Dakshina Kannada district administration for the way it was handling disaster relief, Mr. Bhandary said disaster management committee has been set up in every panchayat. For immediate relief works, ₹25,000 has been given to 75 panchayats and ₹15,000 to 130 gram panchayats. This is a novel step taken by Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslide

The disaster resulting from landslide in Wayanad can occur in the Karnataka portion of the Western Ghats if steps are not taken to protect the ecology. Mr. Bhandary said he will speak to Chief Minister Siddararamaih and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre about implementation of recommendations of Western Ghats Ecology Expert panel headed by Madhav Gadgil.

Criticising the BJP for the ‘Mysuru Chalo’ march proposed on August 3, Mr. Bhandary said the BJP should have shown concern about pressing issues namely inflation and decrease in the quantum of funds to the State from the Centre. The BJP is raising the issue of MUDA site allotment issue only to destablise the Congress government.

The alliance between the BJP and the JD(S) will not last long and recent statements of the leaders from the two parties is an indication of straining relationship.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.