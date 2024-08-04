Kettikal landslide: MP directs NHAI to take corrective measures

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, on Sunday, August 4, directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to coordinate with the district administration and take corrective measures to avert any such landslide like the one that occurred at Kettikal on Mangaluru-Moodibidri stretch of National Highway 169 that is being widened.

During his visit to the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santosh Kumar told Capt. Chowta that Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has convened a meeting of all officials concerned on Monday, August 5. Officials from NHAI, Mangaluru City Corporation, Department of Mines and Geology have been called for the meeting to discuss landslide issues.

Mr. Kumar further said an expert team from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), which is studying the landslide near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district, and experts from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, have been asked to suggest corrective measures. NHAI Project Director Abdullah Javed said the expert team was expected to visit the site shortly after completion of work in Shiroor.

Earlier, when the MP visited Amruta Nagar atop the place where the landslide occurred, residents demanded permanent measures against further escalation of landslides, which will affect more than 1,000 houses in the area.

Yogish, one of the residents who is staying close to the under-construction wet well that is facing the threat of damage, accused officials of allowing the extraction of more soil than what was permitted for the road widening work. “We have reported the same to district officials, who turned a blind eye to extraction of soil,” he said.

The MCC officials said soil has been extracted from the private property, which is adjoining the land acquired for NH widening. As this was posing threat to the wet well being constructed by MCC under Karnataka Urban Development and Coastal Environmental Management Project, a notice was issued to the owner of the private property in February. The MCC will relocate the wet well to another place, the official stated.

