GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kettikal landslide: MP directs NHAI to take corrective measures

An expert team from the IIT-B, which is studying the landslide near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district, and experts from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, have been asked to suggest corrective measures

Published - August 04, 2024 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, visited Kettikal on the outskirts of Mangaluru where a landslip off the ongoing National Highway 169 road widening work has posed a threat to residents, on Sunday, August 4.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, visited Kettikal on the outskirts of Mangaluru where a landslip off the ongoing National Highway 169 road widening work has posed a threat to residents, on Sunday, August 4. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, on Sunday, August 4, directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to coordinate with the district administration and take corrective measures to avert any such landslide like the one that occurred at Kettikal on Mangaluru-Moodibidri stretch of National Highway 169 that is being widened.

During his visit to the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santosh Kumar told Capt. Chowta that Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has convened a meeting of all officials concerned on Monday, August 5. Officials from NHAI, Mangaluru City Corporation, Department of Mines and Geology have been called for the meeting to discuss landslide issues.

Mr. Kumar further said an expert team from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), which is studying the landslide near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district, and experts from the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, have been asked to suggest corrective measures. NHAI Project Director Abdullah Javed said the expert team was expected to visit the site shortly after completion of work in Shiroor.

Earlier, when the MP visited Amruta Nagar atop the place where the landslide occurred, residents demanded permanent measures against further escalation of landslides, which will affect more than 1,000 houses in the area.

Yogish, one of the residents who is staying close to the under-construction wet well that is facing the threat of damage, accused officials of allowing the extraction of more soil than what was permitted for the road widening work. “We have reported the same to district officials, who turned a blind eye to extraction of soil,” he said.

The MCC officials said soil has been extracted from the private property, which is adjoining the land acquired for NH widening. As this was posing threat to the wet well being constructed by MCC under Karnataka Urban Development and Coastal Environmental Management Project, a notice was issued to the owner of the private property in February. The MCC will relocate the wet well to another place, the official stated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.