Kerala’s Vande Bharath to operate till Kasargod, for now

April 22, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Vande Bharath Express sanctioned for Kerala will run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod (except Thursdays) for now with effect from April 26, and is likely to be extended to Mangaluru Central once the Assembly elections in Karnataka end.

The Railway Ministry had initially announced that the VB Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur and subsequently decided to extend it till Kasargod (read Mangaluru) owing to the demand from MPs and legislators from Kerala. Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan had reportedly stated that once the elections were over in Karnataka, the service would be extended to Mangaluru Central.

Passenger associations and patrons in Mangaluru have been opposing VB Express extension to Mangaluru on the grounds that the city should not continue to be the dumping yard of North Kerala trains. While the Southern Railway denies to extend trains running to other parts of Karnataka and Mumbai from Mangaluru Junction to Mangaluru Central citing platform constraints, it was always to open to operate Kerala trains at Mangaluru Central, alleged Pashchima Karavali Railway Yatri Samithi president G. Hanumanth Kamath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the service at Thiruvananthapuram Central on April 25 at 10.30 a.m. as an inaugural special in the presence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said a release from Palakkad Division.

Eight hours

Regular services of VB Express from Kasargod commence from April 26 when Train No. 20633 departs at 2.30 p.m. to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.35 p.m. Train No. 20634 Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod VB Express commences regular services from April 28, departing at 5.20 a.m. to reach Kasargod at 1.25 p.m. The train will have 16 VB coaches.

The service traverses 586 km distance in 8.05 hours, with an average speed of 73 kmph. It stops at Kannur, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottyam and Kollam.

Palakkad Division has already invited tenders for construction of maintenance facility for VB rakes at Mangaluru Central. The Paschima Karavali Samithi has demanded VB service from Mangaluru Central to Mumbai.