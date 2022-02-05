Kerala resident arrested for defaming Koragajja

Mangaluru

05 February 2022 01:54 IST

The Vitla police have arrested Umarulla Bashit, a resident of Bekur in Kasaragod district of Kerala, for allegedly defaming the revered spirit Koragajja.

According to a press release, Bashit was arrested on Thursday in Ernakulam when he was reportedly on his way to Cochin International Airport to catch a flight abroad.

Bashit and his other family members were booked following circulation in the social media of a video clip of his dance with the attire that resembled Koragajja. This dance was during Bashit’s wedding ceremony held at the house of Aziz at Salethur of Kolnadu village of Bantwal taluk. Several followers of Koragajja had demanded action.

Advertising

Advertising

The Vitla police registered a case under Sections 153 (A) and 295 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Ahamed Mijitab and Mohiuddin Munis on January 10. A lookout notice had been issued against Bashit, who was reportedly at large.