Kerala PU students to produce COVID-19 negative certificate

MANGALURU

31 December 2020 00:51 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra said on Wednesday that students from Kerala attending second year pre-university classes in Dakshina Kannada from January 1 will have to mandatorily produce COVID-19 negative certificate.

Speaking at a meeting called by him to review the preparations for opening pre-university colleges in the district, he said that all tutorials should follow the COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures will have to be adhered to. The Health Department should ensure that these are followed, as he has been getting complaints that tutorials are not following guidelines.

He said that if the pre-university colleges did not follow the standard operating procedures, their principals will be held responsible and legal action will be initiated against them.

He said that colleges should conduct classes for only three hours a day. Each period should not exceed 45 minutes. Teachers should ensure that there is no gathering of students in the corridors. Medical help should be arranged for such students falling ill and there should be a room to isolate such students.