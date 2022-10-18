Kerala man arrested on theft charge

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puttur Rural Police have arrested K.U. Mohammed from Alakode village of Taliparamba taluk of Kannur district of Kerala on the charge of stealing from several houses in Puttur Rural and Bellare Police limits in July 2021.

The police said that in July 2021 Mohammed had stolen valuables from houses in Kattataru, Keyyuru and Maadavu in Puttur Rural Police limits. He had also stolen articles from two houses in Savanuru and Belanduru of Bellare Police limits in the same month.

The police said that the 42-year-old accused, a habitual offender, traversed by foot to identify houses and carry out theft. While some of the houses he targeted were locked, in others, he stole articles when the inmates of the house were asleep.

A team led by Puttur Rural Police Sub Inspector Uday Ravi arrested Mohammed. It recovered gold ornaments worth ₹2.5 lakh and also a stolen motorcycle from the accused. Mohammed reportedly admitted to carrying out theft in houses in Konaje, Vitla, Bantwal and Punjalkatte areas of the district. He was accused in 127 cases of theft registered in Kerala of which 68 cases are pending trial, the police said.