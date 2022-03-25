Kerala Governor hugs Harekala Hajabba

Arif Mohammed Khan urges students to identify, work on issues close to their heart

Padma Shri award winner Harekala Hajabba being felicitated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at a physiotherapy conference in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Arif Mohammed Khan urges students to identify, work on issues close to their heart

While lauding the work of Padma Shri award winner Harekala Hajabba in selling oranges and working towards building a government school in his village, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Friday that the work of Mr. Hajabba is worth emulating and following in one’s life.

Speaking at an international physiotherapy conference, Mr. Khan asked students to identify issues close to their heart and work on them throughout their life. “With a small step, while using his income from selling oranges, he has built a government school in his village,” he said and added, “We are honouring and respecting him. We should try to emulate and follow him.”

Earlier, Mr. Hajabba was called onto the stage where he was felicitated by the Kerala Governor.

Health and Family Minister K. Sudhakar gave a brief introduction of Mr. Hajabba to Mr. Khan. Following a brief discussion with Mr. Hajabba after the felicitation, Mr. Khan hugged Mr. Hajabba.