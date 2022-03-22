Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to launch Mangalore Physiocon

The two-day International Physiotherapy Conference will being in Mangaluru on Friday

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate Mangalore Physiocon 2022, a two-day International Physiotherapy Conference, being organised by South Canara Physiotherapy Teachers Association in Mangaluru on Friday.

Conference Organising Committee Chairman U.T. Ifthikar Ali told reporters here on Monday that Health Minister K. Sudhakar will preside over the inauguration programme at 10 a.m. at TMA Pai International Convention Centre to be attended by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor M.K. Ramesh, MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal and others.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader and others will attend the valedictory at 4 p.m. on Saturday, he said.

Dr. Ali said that the conference is being organised for physiotherapy students and professionals with the theme, “Normalising Life Post COVID-19”.

The week-long conference, with pre-conference events starting on Tuesday, will have blood donation, fruit distribution, workshops, conference and post-conference workshops, he said. Over 5,000 delegates from across the country are expected to attend the conference, Dr. Ali added.