Kerala blasts: High alert in Karnataka, says Home Minister

October 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka police are on high alert and closely monitoring developments following serial blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Sunday, October 29, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said here.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the new buildings of Mangaluru rural police station and Bajpe police station, Mr. Parameshwara said: “Our officers are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary action.”

On the reports on likely blasts during the Mysuru and Mangaluru Dasara, the Minister said police took necessary precautions following intelligence inputs about likely disruptive activities during these two major events.

The Home Minister said the process of recruiting 18,000 police constables will be launched shortly. The process to recruit 1,000 Police Sub-Inspectors will resume after getting clearance from the High Court, which is looking into the case related to PSI recruitment scam. In the last two months as many as 600 Assistant Sub Inspectors were promoted as Sub Inspectors, he said.

Two complaints on money taken to get BJP ticket for the last Assembly election were being investigated. Necessary action will be taken against the wrongdoers. State police is efficient to investigate the two cases, Mr. Parameshwara said.