Kerala-based businessman dies in accident near Surathkal

September 30, 2023 - MANGALURU

A 26-year-old businessman died and two others were injured after the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling rear-ended a stationary lorry, in Hosabettu, near Surathkal on NH 66, in Mangaluru in the early hours of Saturday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Arjun, 26, a businessman of Kozhikode in Kerala who was behind the wheels. The injured are Anirudh, 23, a civil engineer from Mangaluru, and Mohammed Fizan, a law student from a city college and native of Kozhikode.

The Mangaluru Traffic North police said Arjun was driving the SUV from Mangaluru towards Surathkal. Anirudh and Fizan were travelling in the SUV. Around 3.30 a.m., Arjun rear-ended the lorry that was parked on NH 66 flank. The incident occurred near a petrol pump in Hosabettu.

Due to the impact of the accident, Arjun died on the spot. Fizan sustained grievous head injury, while Anirudh sustained minor injury. The injured persons were taken to a private hospital.

The Mangaluru Traffic North police registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 283 and 304(A) of Indian Penal Code.

Motorist saved

Residents saved a 55-year-old motorist who had fallen down to a stream after hitting the wall of the bridge constructed across a stream. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Kodangai in Vitla Padnuru village, near Vitla, in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

According to police, Harshavardhan Bhat lost control over the motorcycle he was riding towards Vitla and hit the wall of the bridge around 4 a.m. He fell down to the stream. A few residents, who rushed to the spot hearing sound of the incident, heard cries of Bhat seeking help. They jumped and swam in the stream by about 50 metres to bring Bhat to the shore, the police said.

