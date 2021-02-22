KEONICS to host Mangaluru Innovation Conclave in city tomorrow

Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (KEONICS) will host Mangaluru Innovation Conclave, which is a brainstorming session with thought leaders from industry, academia, and the government, in the city on February 24, according to chairman K. Harikrishna Bantwal.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, he said that Mangaluru has enough potential to be developed as the hub of science and technology. The upcoming conclave has been aimed at sowing seeds for the same.

Mr. Bantwal said that the founding chairman of KEONICS Ramakrishna Baliga hailed from Bantwal. He set up Electronics City in Bengaluru in 1976 which has now given employment to about 4 lakh persons. Late Mr. Baliga also wanted to promote science and technology parks in other parts of the State. The KEONICS wants to promote a Science and Technology Park after late Mr. Baliga in Mangaluru. The conclave on Wednesday will be a pre-cursor to prepare the road map “to achieve the vision with a mission,” he said.

Mr. Bantwal said that about 100 invitees representing various industries, academic institutions and the government will attend the conclave.

The conclave will feature panel discussions and interactive sessions spread over the day leading to coming out with a Mangaluru Declaration at the end of the conclave to follow up on the deliberations of the conclave, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate the conclave.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology E.V. Ramana Reddy will deliver the keynote address. The chairman, Centre for Contemporary Issues Steven David will deliver the envisioning address.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, will preside over the conclave from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Ocean Pearl.

The conclave has also aimed at promoting science and technology beyond Bengaluru.