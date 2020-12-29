KEONICS proposes setting up electronics city in Mangaluru

It can be named after R.K. Baliga, says Harikrishna Bantwal

KEONICS has proposed a plan to set up an electronics city in Mangaluru named after R.K. Baliga, first chairman of KEONICS who set up the Electronics City in Bengaluru, said KEONICS Chairman Harikrishna Bantwal here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Bantwal said that this new electronics city, modelled on the electronics cities set up in Israel, will expose people to emerging technologies in the fields of robotics, optical fibre and manufacturing of chips.

“With Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat, this new electronics city will go a long way in putting the city on the global map of technology. This will be a good tribute to Mr. Baliga who hails from Bantwal,” he said and added that Mr. Baliga’s 100th birth anniversary falls on Tuesday.

The proposed electronics city can come up on a 100-acre land in the city. “Some educational institutions have such land available with them. We (KEONICS) can tie up with such institutions and private developers to build the new electronics city,” he said. Mr. Bantwal said that he will send a proposal to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on this shortly

Mr. Bantwal said KEONICS has decided to build on public-private participation basis the software technology park in Derebail on a three-acre area.

In another press meet, senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader Y.S.V. Datta on Monday asked the State government to extend the term for KEONICS to provide contract workers for various posts in MESCOM. The term of such workers came to an end recently. The government should support its agency grow and not hand over the task of providing workers to private human resource agencies, he said.