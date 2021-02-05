KEONICS Board gives approval to medium size IT Park in city

The site of KEONICS near STPI in Derebail, Mangaluru, where it has planned to develop a medium size IT park on public-private partnership model.

Agency identified for detailed project report to inspect site on February 18

The move by Karnataka State Electronics Corporation Ltd. (KEONICS) to set up a medium size Information Technology Park at Kuntikana-Derebail in the city has taken a leap forward with the board giving approval to the proposal.

Chairman of KEONICS Harikrishna Bantwal told The Hindu that following the approval of the board recently, KEONICS, on Wednesday, asked an agency to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the purpose. The agency authorities will inspect the project site on February 18 before finalising the report. It has been proposed to set up the park on 3.25 acres of land owned by KEONICS on public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“An investor has shown interest in developing the park,” he said.

The setting up of a medium size IT park, near the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will help create employment opportunities and also ensure the growth of start-ups, he said.

Innovation conclave

Mr. Bantwal said that as a measure to promote investments in the Mangaluru region, a Mangaluru Innovation Conclave, will be organised in the city on February 24 under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel. KEONICS will support the conclave. Heads of information technology companies, start-ups, education institutions and representatives from different industry bodies and other sectors will be invited to it. Such a conclave will help showcase the strengths of Mangaluru to attract investment.

Mr. Bantwal, who is the 38th chairman of KEONICS, said that KEONICS has also plans to develop a large electronics city in Mangaluru in memory of R.K. Baliga, who was the first chairman of KEONICS and who set up Electronics City in Bengaluru. Late Baliga hailed from Bantwal. It might require about 40 acres at one place. Efforts are on to take this initiative forward.

When late Baliga founded Electronics City in Bengaluru in 1978, it was on 334 acres. Now, the area has doubled with Electronics City covering about 600 acres and providing employment to about four lakh people.