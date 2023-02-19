HamberMenu
Kemmannu hanging bridge to be restored with assistance from Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

The hanging bridge connecting Padu Kudru and Thimmanna Kudru has been more of a tourist attraction

February 19, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
The hanging bridge across Swarna river that was recently closed for public movement because of its unsafe conditions will be restored at an estimated cost of Rs. 35 lakh with CSR funds from Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd., in Kemmannu village, Udupi.

The Kemmannu hanging bridge across Swarna river connecting Thimmanna Kudru near Udupi that was closed for public in January first week after it was found to be in unsafe conditions, will be restored with assistance from Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

It was constructed during Kemmannu Mandala Panchayat time with the grants from the panchayat and local contributions under the guidance of hanging bridge expert Girish Bharadwaj and the then Mandala Pradhana B. Ramachandra.

The Tonse Gram Panchayat had decided to close the bridge for public this January following its unsafe condition. While a conventional bridge now connects Padukudru and Thimmanna Kudru, the hanging bridge located about 12 km north of Udupi town, has become more of a tourist attraction and also was facilitating kayaking and water sports activities on the banks of the river.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao told The Hindu that the district administration had inquired with Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd., (UCSL-formerly Tebma Shipyard Ltd.) whether it could get the hanging bridge restored. The company has in principle agreed for the proposal and a formal communication was awaited, he said.

UCSL’s Manager (Administration) Shashikanth D. Kotian told The Hindu that the company has agreed to restore the bridge as per the proposal of the district administration under its CSR initiative. Mr. Bharadwaj’s Bharat Nirman team has estimated the restoration to cost around ₹35 lakh and the same would be borne by the company. UCSL would also lend technical expertise from the pool of its experts, Mr. Kotian said.

After the Morbi mishap in Gujarat, people in the region had demanded immediate restoration of Kemmannu hanging bridge while the local panchayat, Tourism Department, the district administration and the zilla panchayat were exploring possibilities of the restoration. The Panchayat Raj Engineering Department personnel along with Mr. Bharadwaj’s team had earlier inspected the bridge and estimated the restoration to cost ₹35.5 lakh.

H. Prasanna, CEO of Udupi ZP, sent a team of experts including assistant executive engineer Srinath, Mr. Kotian, representatives of Bharat Nirman team and others on Thursday, to inspect the bridge. Mr. Kotian on that occasion said the UCSL would fund the restoration activities. Gram Panchayat president Latha, PDO Kamala, Secretary Dinakar and others were also present on the occasion.

