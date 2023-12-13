Keerthana exponent Charudatta Apahle Bua to be presented Achyutashri Rashtriya Puraskar on December 17

December 13, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Keerthana exponent Charudatta Apahle Bua from Maharashtra will be felicitated with the Achyutashri Rashtriya Puraskar by Shadja Kala Kendra Trust during the annual Katha Keerthan Vaibhav on Sunday at 2 p.m. on the Ramakrishna Mutt premises in Mangaluru.

The award will be presented during the programme held in the memory of Keerthana exponent Santha Bhadragiri Achyutadas and Keertanacharya Lakshmandas Velankar by the Trust, which honours eminent Keertanakaras every year.

The award presentation and Harikatha programme would be held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaladevi, in the presence of Mutt Adhyaksha Swami Jithakamananda, MLC Prathapsimha Nayak, and Mangaluru Harikatha Parishat president K. Mahabala Shetty, said a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upcoming Harikatha artist Vaibhavi Kumble would render Harikatha, followed by release of book Suvarna Siri – Drishtanta Kathakeertan written by Harikatha exponent Polali Jagadeeshdas.

There would be a special felicitation to Mr. Jagadeeshdas for 50 years of contribution to Kathakeertana and M. Laxminarayana Bhat for service to Harikatha field. After the award function, Mr. Charudatta Aphale Bua will render Harikatha in Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.