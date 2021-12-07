‘Keep the motivation to serve people’

Home Gaurds being felicitated at DAR Grounds in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

07 December 2021 00:40 IST

58th Home Guards Raising Day celebrated in city

While assuring Home Guards of the support of the District Police in resolution of their problems, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane on Monday called upon Home Guards personnel to keep their motivation to serve people.

Speaking during the 58th Home Guards Raising Day celebrations at the District Armed Reserve Grounds here, Mr. Sonawane said that Home Guards were rendering service on par with the police and other government employees. Home Guards personnel are totally committed towards working for the welfare of people and are ably discharging their duty under trying circumstances.

Home Guards District Commandant Murali Mohan Chuntaru said that Home Guards from the district were actively involved in COVID-19 containment.

Home Guards are also involved in the rescue of people on beaches and several other natural disaster management tasks. As many as 800 Home Guards have been sent to Tamil Nadu for the recent Assembly elections there. Six Home Guards died in 2021, which included Jagadish Hegde, who passed away after he contracted COVID-19 infection in June, he said.

Mr. Sonawane and Mr. Chuntaru felicitated Puttur Home Guard Unit head Abhimanyu Rai, Kadaba Unit head (In-charge) Teerthesh, Uppinangady Unit head (In-charge) Dinesh and Home Guard Sunil from Ullal.