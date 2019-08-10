Keep mobile towers working 24x7: DVS

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Friday asked the BSNL officials to keep all mobile towers operational by arranging diesel to their generator sets in case of a power cut from the grid.

Chairing a meeting to review the flood situation rehabilitation works in the office of Deputy Commissioner, the Minister said that all communication networks will have to be intact especially during the flood situation.

Mobile phones will be vital to communicate during crisis. Hence, the towers should be operational around-the-clock without giving any excuse, he said.

Mr. Gowda said that in case if there are any issues in arranging diesel the government will supply it. He directed Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil to arrange for the same.

The Minister said that two senior officials of the BSNL in Kodagu have been recommended for suspension as they did not take steps to maintain the communication network during the flood situation.

Mr. Gowda asked the Deputy Commissioner to arrange for health check-up camps in different places of Dakshina Kannada once the rain recedes. This to check the spread of communicable diseases. The camps should be conducted by taking the help of medical colleges and medical institutes in the region.

He said that the Union government has released ₹128 crore for flood-relief works in Karnataka.

Mr. Senthil said that 207 houses have been damaged owing to rains in the district. Of them 194 houses have been partially damaged. The intensity of rains was severe in the last two days.

Mr. Senthil said that nodal officers have been appointed for all flood vulnerable areas. They are district-level officers.

He said that the district has ₹21 crore in its calamity relief fund for calamity relief works.