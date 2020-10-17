Keep Dasara celebrations low key: DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday ordered low-key Dasara/Navarathri celebrations in the district till October 26, with not more than 100 people attending programmes at a time in view of the pandemic.

Passing a magisterial order under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and as chairman of the district disaster management authority under the Disaster Management Act, Dr. Rajendra said programmes without maintaining social distancing cannot be conducted. Organisers and temple managements should obtain permission from the authorities concerned before holding any programme. They will be held responsible if COVID-19 guidelines, including using sanitisers, face covers etc., were not ensured.

Dr. Rajendra said since festivals would contribute to enhancing social amity and peace, they should be celebrated with required decorum. Organisers should follow directions and instructions from local authorities, police as well as the district administration.

The administration has permitted performance of Pili Vesha (tiger dance) on the premises of temples with a limit of 10 participants. There should not be any public performance of Pili Vesha, he reiterated.

Any violations would be viewed seriously and action as per law would be initiated, Dr. Rajendra cautioned.