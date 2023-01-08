ADVERTISEMENT

Keep away from greed, take only what you need: Santosh Hegde cautions youth on waste generation

January 08, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mr. Hedge unveiled the ‘I love Kudla’ signage placed atop the compound wall of the Government Wenlock Hospital where murals related to local culture and heritage have been revived

The Hindu Bureau

Former Lokayoukta of Karnataka, N. Santhosh Hegde unveiling of ‘I Love Kudla’ signage programme at Hampanakatta, in Mangaluru on January 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Advising young people to not aspire for more than what they need, former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hedge on Sunday said taking more that what is needed leads to wastage and pollutes the environment.

Speaking at the function to unveil “I Love Kudla” signage of Swacch Mangaluru Foundation, Mr. Hedge said the problem today is a result of our greed to accumulate more than what is necessary. “Waste is basically what is left after consuming what you need,” and the government is dealing with a way to process this waste.

Mr. Hegde said the youth should earn ethically and ensure that they are not the cause for waste creation. “For instance, if you are offered a water bottle at a function, do not leave the bottle at the venue after consuming a part of it. But carry the bottle along. If you find a thirsty person, offer that bottle to him,” he said. Think of the consequences of waste generation and work towards not becoming the cause of the problem, he added.

Swacch Mangaluru campaign

Swami Raghuramanandaji from Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt said following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the Mutt has worked to systematically carry out Swacch Mangaluru campaign through Swacch Mangaluru Foundation, which is now a model being emulated in Mysuru and other parts of the country.

Former MLC Ganesh Karnik said the Swacch Mangaluru Foundation would shortly resume the drive to clean streets every Sunday. “As a prelude to its resumption, this new signage is being unveiled,” he said.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, also spoke. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and former Mayor Premanand Shetty participated.

Mr. Hedge and other dignitaries unveiled the new signage placed atop the compound wall of the Government Wenlock Hospital where murals related to local culture and heritage have been revived. The murals have been revived by Aaditatva Arts, a collective of artists, led by artist Vikram Shetty.

Dilraj Alva, a member of the Foundation, said they are working towards reviving murals at Kottara Chowki and Surathkal. The foundation is also working on ways to beautify the median on the stretch between Hampankatta Circle and Clock Tower Circle.

