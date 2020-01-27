Keep aside differences to strengthen the nation, says Srinivas Poojari

Asking people to take a pledge that they will not encourage anybody to indulge in activities that disturb peace in society, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari said on Sunday that everybody should keep aside differences and live in solidarity to strengthen the nation.

In his Republic Day address at the Nehru Maidan here, Mr. Poojari said that the State government was committed to taking the administration to the people. The State government has been reaching out to farmers, fishermen, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, minorities, women and backward classes. Each one of these sections of society were direct beneficiaries of various government schemes, he said. A lot of importance, he said, was being given to improving the livelihood of fishermen . The State government took a decision to pay ₹ 60.54 crore towards waiving loan taken by 23,000 fisherwomen in the coastal belt. As many as 1,291 country boats received ₹ 7.92 lakh litres of kerosene in Dakshina Kannada between April 2019 and September 2019. As part of the Matsyashraya scheme for houseless fishermen, houses were allotted to 2,500 of them this financial year in the district

As many as 1,33,247 farmers in Dakshina Kannada were beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Scheme meant to support income wherein the Centre gives ₹ 6,000 while the State Government gives ₹ 4,000 every year. Farmers have received three instalments and the fourth instalment will be paid shortly.

The Muzrai Department will hold on April 26 mass marriage programme in 100 temples that are under the control of the department. As part of the scheme to give ₹ 50,000 for marriage of women from Muslim, Christian, Jain and other minority communities, the State government has paid this amount to 417 women in 2019-20.

Earlier, Mr. Poojari hoisted the national flag. As many as 18 teams, including the City Police, City Armed Reserve, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Scouts and Guides, National Cadet Corps Army and Air wings, Bharat Seva Dal volunteers and the Coastal Security Police, took part in the parade.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao, Labour Officer Wilma Elizabeth Tauro, staff nurse at the Government Wenlock Hospital Sumangala, Shirestedar at the District Court Prakash Nayak were among the 10 government employees who received Sarvottama awards.

As many as 32 persons, including endosulfan victim and activist Sridhar Gowda, were given away district Rajyotsava awards.