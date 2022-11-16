Kedambady Ramaiah Gowda statue unveiling ceremony should be flawless, says Sunil Kumar

November 16, 2022 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - MANGALURU

District in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Tuesday solicited cooperation from all for the unveiling of freedom fighter Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda’s bronze statue in Mangaluru on November 19.

Chairing a meeting on statue unveiling here, Mr. Kumar said Late Gowda had launched the freedom struggle way back in 1837 against the British.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration, the Mangaluru City Corporation, and the Swatantrya Horatagara Sri Kedambadi Ramaiah Gowda Smaraka Ustuvari Samithi would jointly conduct the programme, he said.

The Minister said the programme at Bavutagudde (Light House Hill Road) should be organised flawlessly even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was expected to attend the same.

At least 25,000 people were expected to attend the programme and departments concerned should make necessary arrangement, including preparing the stage, food, drinking water, toilets, transport facilities etc.

Stating that the late Gowda has a large following, Mr. Kumar, who handles Kannada and Culture portfolio, said the department had organised theatre shows with the help of Yaksha Rangayana on his Amara Sullia struggle across the State.

Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, representatives of the samithi and others were present.