KCCI urges MP to push for a HC bench in Mangaluru

Published - November 18, 2024 10:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Captain Brijesh Chowta

Captain Brijesh Chowta | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, has appealed to Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, to intervene and do the needful for establishing a bench of Karnataka High Court in Mangaluru.

In a memorandum submitted to Capt. Chowta recently, KCCI president Anand G. Pai said that Mangaluru, as a thriving commercial hub and port city, plays a vital role in Karnataka’s economic progress.

However, the absence of a High Court Bench in the region has forced the residents, business people, and legal professionals to travel to Bengaluru or Dharwad for legal matters.

A large number of cases are being filed in the court from the coastal and Malnad districts. They are estimated to be around 10,000 cases per annum across various categories. The demand for the Bench in Mangaluru aligns with the judicial modernization efforts and will facilitate faster resolutions, especially in areas that face maritime disputes and tourism-related cases, the chamber said.

Published - November 18, 2024 10:42 pm IST

