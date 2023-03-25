KCCI seeks BJP National Spokesperson’s intervention in addressing road and rail connectivity issues

March 25, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Despite Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s assurance to provide better road connectivity between Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada, the National Highway 75 remained in pathetic condition, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) told BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi urging him to intervene in the matter.

At an interaction of Mr. Trivedi with KCCI members here on Friday, March 24, the Chamber President M. Ganesh Kamath urged the former to ensure that immediate action was taken to ensure hassle-free connectivity before the monsoon sets in. Mr. Gadkari had assured the Chamber with better road connectivity to encourage the Exim trade and to alleviate the woes of general public, during his visit to Mangaluru last February, Mr. Kamath noted.

KCCI also told Mr. Trivedi that there was need to bring Mangaluru Railway Region, managed now by three zones, under one single zone. Travel to Bengaluru has been arduous that takes almost 12 hours to travel just 353 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kamath said given that Dakshina Kannada contributes significantly to the State’s revenues and also ranks high in terms of various compliance, there was naturally high expectations that the Central government gives enough attention towards the overall development of the region. Highlighting issues and concerns at the meeting, the Chamber provided Mr. Trivedi copies of earlier memoranda submitted to the Central government.

The issues highlighted include, implementing the Amnesty Scheme for initial lapses due to frequent changes in Act, rules, notifications, circulars; Inclusion of MSME under Section 53(1)(b) of IBC, 2016 for preference of payment; Clarity regarding issues faced by exporters with respect to refund claim under GST; Request to reopening of office of the Joint Commissioner Central Tax (Appeals) and Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals) in Mangaluru; Request for reduction in GST rates on religious institutions which are registered under income tax, all addressed to the Union Finance Minister and a request to include Mangaluru, in the list of Host City for G20 Meeting addressed to the External Affairs Minister.