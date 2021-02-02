KCCI says Budget is without any jingoism

Issac Vas

MANGALURU

02 February 2021 00:32 IST

It hopes clinical precision in announcing initiatives is maintained in its execution too

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday termed the Budget proposals as one without any populist jingoism listing out the government’s initiatives with clinical precision and focussing on development.

“We only hope that the execution is also carried out with this same clinical precision,” said chamber president Issac Vas in a statement here. He said that savings in the country are based on the basic assumption that the governments guarantee good performance of banks. This trust cannot be substituted with the veiled assurances that it was reduced to the extent of insurance covers, he quipped.

With thrust on public spending and disinvestment, the Budget makes no jugglery to hide fiscal deficit while being transparent in displaying numbers.

Advertising

Advertising

It is silent how the ₹ 13,000 crore Atmanirbhar packages help in containing the adverse impact of the pandemic, Mr. Vas said.

He said that with bold initiatives to increase public spending on roads and infrastructure sectors, the Budget gives good signals to boost public mood and encourage overseas investors.

The country is doing the right things to grow and look forward to new growth initiatives.