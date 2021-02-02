KCCI says Budget is without any jingoism

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday termed the Budget proposals as one without any populist jingoism listing out the government’s initiatives with clinical precision and focussing on development.
“We only hope that the execution is also carried out with this same clinical precision,” said chamber president Issac Vas in a statement here. He said that savings in the country are based on the basic assumption that the governments guarantee good performance of banks. This trust cannot be substituted with the veiled assurances that it was reduced to the extent of insurance covers, he quipped.
With thrust on public spending and disinvestment, the Budget makes no jugglery to hide fiscal deficit while being transparent in displaying numbers.
It is silent how the ₹ 13,000 crore Atmanirbhar packages help in containing the adverse impact of the pandemic, Mr. Vas said.
He said that with bold initiatives to increase public spending on roads and infrastructure sectors, the Budget gives good signals to boost public mood and encourage overseas investors.
The country is doing the right things to grow and look forward to new growth initiatives.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath