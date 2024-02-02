KCCI opposes extension of Bengaluru-Kannur via Mangaluru Central Express to Kozhikode

February 02, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the umbrella organisation of industries and commercial establishments in Dakshina Kannada, has opposed the extension of Bengaluru-Kannur via Mangaluru Central Express to Kozhikode.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, February 2, KCCI president Ananthesh V. Prabhu said that the Chamber was extremely concerned with the news regarding the extension of Train no. 16511/512 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-KSR Bengaluru daily express. Initially operating overnight between Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Central from 2027, the service was extended to Kannur in Kerala much to the disappointment of Karnataka passengers, he said.

Education and tourism hub

Mr. Prabhu said people in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts were already struggling to get reserved berths while travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The twin districts known for tourism, healthcare, and education, attract thousands of visitors apart from local residents. The proposed extension would severely affect their travel too. On the other hand, the unreserved coaches would get jam-packed because of the extension.

The extension would also burn the pockets of people in the twin districts as they would have to travel by buses paying hefty fares, Mr. Prabhu said. It was because the berths and seats would be occupied by passengers boarding between Kozhikode and Kannur. It would also translate into more number of buses and the resultant safety issues as well as bus operators jacking up fares.

Affects aged travellers

Mr. Prabhu also said the aged, the fragile and the sick passengers would be affected much as commuting by road would not only be tiring, unsafe and expensive, but also it would be inconvenient as these categories of travellers could not use toilets.

There was no need to extend the train to Kozhikode as it was well-served by train no. 16527/528 Yeshwantpur-Kannur-Yeshwantpur daily express, he said. “The Chamber therefore urges immediate cancellation of the extension order for the benefit of the people of the region. In the alternative, the Ministry should immediately introduce dedicated train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru,” Mr. Prabhu demanded.