KCCI and GCCI sign MoU for mutual cooperation to achieve common goals

March 23, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation to achieve common goals.

The MoU signed by Ananthesh V. Prabhu, president, KCCI and Shrinivas V. Dempo, president, GCCI recently entails to develop strong institutional, trade, and business relations between GCCI and KCCI to establish a sustainable mechanism for dialogue and discussions.

The MoU allows for an exchange of business-related information and the exchange of information on general economic status, investment opportunities, trade policies, and legislative changes of their respective States to strengthen trade, technological, and industrial cooperation among their members.

The MoU said KCCI agrees to provide technical expertise and advisory support to GCCI in establishing an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre within GCCI’s premises, encompassing guidance on infrastructure setup, operational framework, and capacity-building initiatives, aiming to foster efficient dispute resolution mechanisms and enhance commercial harmony among stakeholders.

It said both parties agree to exchange information and assist each other in the organisation or participation in business fairs, exhibitions, and trade promotion events in their respective regions, encouraging their members to participate.

