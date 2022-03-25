KCA proposes to set up an archive for old movies produced in Karnataka

Cinematographer Ashok Kashyap said that the academy has sought ₹8 crore from the government for the purpose

Member of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) and cinematographer Ashok Kashyap has said that the academy has proposed to set up an archive of old movies produced in various languages in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons in Manipal on the sidelines of a workshop on film making skills recently, he said that the academy has sought ₹8 crore from the government for the purpose.

He said that the archiving also included digitising and colour restoration of old movies. Mr. Kashyap said that there is a demand for 10,000 to 20,000 film professionals per year. But supply is very meagre. Hence, film institutes and media institutes have a greater responsibility of supplying the students to the industry. He said that film professionals should learn the emerging technologies like CGI, VFX among others to keep themselves updated with the emerging style of illustration in film making.

On the demand in the State for introduction of government run OTT platforms, he said that if the film industry experts press for the same it may happen. ‘‘OTT is really a good revenue generator, offers a package of entertainment to the viewers and educates them as well. It is in a multi dimensional format,’’ he said.

Asked if KCA can go ahead on the initiative for creating OTT platform, Kashyap said KCA rather has its present focus on digitization of the movies made in the state. ‘‘Academy members have visited the National Film Archive of India in Pune and understood the necessity for archiving movies made in Karnataka by digitizing them’’ he added.

The academy, Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC) and Department of Information and Public Relations had jointly organised the workshop.