GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kayaking Point celebrates Independence Day amid Seetha backwaters

Published - August 15, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Saligrama Kayaking Point celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag on a makeshift wooden bridge in the backwaters of Seetha at Parampalli-Saligrama in Udupi District on Thursday, August 15.  

Saligrama Kayaking Point celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag on a makeshift wooden bridge in the backwaters of Seetha at Parampalli-Saligrama in Udupi District on Thursday, August 15.   | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Saligrama Kayaking Point celebrated Independence Day in a novel way with former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj hoisting the tricolor on a makeshift wooden bridge amid Mangroves in the backwaters of Seetha backwaters on August 15, Thursday, at Parampalli-Saligrama in Udupi District.

Speaking after hoisting the tricolor, Mr. Madhwaraj appreciated young entrepreneurs of the Kayaking Point for their novel ways of thinking and awareness creation. The gesture would inspire others to inculcate reverence for nature and love for their country, he said.

Kayaking Point entrepreneurs Mithun Kumar Mendon and Lokesh Mendon, who had unfurled the tricolour amid the backwaters by erecting a pole during the Republic Day, utilised the wooden bridge in the Mangroves to hoist the flag this time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.