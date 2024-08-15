Kayaking Point celebrates Independence Day amid Seetha backwaters

The Saligrama Kayaking Point celebrated Independence Day in a novel way with former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj hoisting the tricolor on a makeshift wooden bridge amid Mangroves in the backwaters of Seetha backwaters on August 15, Thursday, at Parampalli-Saligrama in Udupi District.

Speaking after hoisting the tricolor, Mr. Madhwaraj appreciated young entrepreneurs of the Kayaking Point for their novel ways of thinking and awareness creation. The gesture would inspire others to inculcate reverence for nature and love for their country, he said.

Kayaking Point entrepreneurs Mithun Kumar Mendon and Lokesh Mendon, who had unfurled the tricolour amid the backwaters by erecting a pole during the Republic Day, utilised the wooden bridge in the Mangroves to hoist the flag this time.