Kaup MLA tells officials to solve people’s problems using their position as government servants

Published - July 11, 2024 07:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kaup MLA, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, and others taking part in the Kaup taluk-level Janaspandana programme at Kaup in Udupi district on Thursday. 

Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kaup MLA, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, and others taking part in the Kaup taluk-level Janaspandana programme at Kaup in Udupi district on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kaup MLA, on Thursday said officials should work to empower the common man utilising their position, as not everyone gets to serve people by being part of the government.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kaup taluk-level Janaspandana programme organised by the Udupi district administration. Mr. Shetty said the officials should become voice of the people through programmes like Janaspandana, and solve their problems by understanding issues concerning the last person in society.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said the programme was organised to help people get their routine work, including change in RTC, caste certificate, domicile certificate etc., done with ease and without making multiple visits to government offices. Every effort would made to address the issues concerning the public, she said.

Stating that all 47 representations received during the previous Janaspandana were addressed, Ms. Vidyakumari asked officials to find solutions in a time-bound manner.

On the occasion, beneficiaries were provided ration cards, fisheries kits and life jackets, free floor mats for dairying etc.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Divisional Forest Officer Ganapathi, Assistant Commissioner S.R. Rashmi, Additional Superintendent of Police Siddalingappa and others were present. As many as 60 applications were received during the programme,

