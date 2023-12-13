Kaup Leeladhar Shetty, wife found dead

December 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Eminent social worker Kaup Leeladhar Shetty, 68, and his wife Vasundhara Shetty, 59, were found dead in their house in the town on Wednesday.

He was the founder of Kaup Rangataranga Theatre group. He was in the forefront for the Kaup taluk formation struggle too. Shetty had unsuccessfully contested the Kaup Assembly elections once and was the president of Majur Gram Panchayat. He was a close associate of MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty.

Serving as the president of Kaup Buntara Sangha, Shetty was also the convener of the local Bhajana Mandali. The reasons for the couple’s death are not known. The Kaup police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Those under stress and having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)

Eom