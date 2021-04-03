Kateel’s family ‘Nemotsava’ to follow COVID-19 protocol

MP says it is being held after gap of six decades

The two-day Dharma Neemotsava at Kunjady Taravadu of MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Paltady of Kadaba taluk will be held following the COVID-19 protocol, said Mr. Kateel here on Friday.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Kateel said the Dharma Neemotsava was being held at his ancestral house after a gap of six decades. “It was difficult to postpone the event as the same was decided by his family members in consultation with priests. We are ensuring strict compliance of wearing marks, maintaining of social distance, and other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” Mr. Kateel said.

In order to avoid assembly of more people, the religious event has been restricted to April 8 and 9 and all the cultural programmes have been cancelled. The programme will be held on the 150-acre land and arrangements have been made to avoid crowding. “Only few invitations have been given by me in person to senior politicians. I do not know how many will turn up,” he said.

On April 6 there will be Yakshagana ‘Madanakshi Taravali-Veeramanikalaga-Kushalava’ by Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Dashavatara Yakshagana Mandali, which is an annual event, Mr. Kateel added.