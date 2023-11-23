‘Kateel will be candidate for Lok Sabha polls from DK’

November 23, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - MANGALURU

Even before the BJP could finalise its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections as per its procedure, State president B.Y. Vijayendra said here on Wednesday that the incumbent MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will be the candidate from Dakshina Kannada.

In his address at the party workers’ convention at C.V. Nayak Hall in Mangaluru, Mr. Vijayendra asked the workers to take the Lok Sabha elections seriously. “Get Mr. Kateel elected (from Dakshina Kannada constituency) in the Lok Sabha elections and send him to Parliament for the fourth successive term,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

His announcement came as a surprise for many gathered at the convention. Hours after the convention, video clipping of his statement went viral on social media.

Earlier, in a press meet Mr. Vijayendra exuded confidence of the party winning all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. Asked whether the party has finalised the candidates, Mr. Vijayendra said there are some good incumbent MPs. Candidates will be announced by the party’s central parliamentary board, he said.