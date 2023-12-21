Kateel urges Petroleum Minister to absorb project-displaced persons in GMPL service

December 21, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel urged Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to absorb services of 115 project displaced and 75 non-project displaced employees of erstwhile JBF Petrochemicals Ltd., into its successor GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd., recently in New Delhi.

In a letter to the Petroleum Minister, Mr. Kateel pointed out that GMPL was legally bound to continue the employment of 115 project-displaced persons as per the Karnataka government order of 2011. JBFPL that was allotted 115 acres of land at the Mangalore Special Economic Zone had employed them as per the condition. It had also employed another 75 local people based on their qualification and merit.

Mr. Kateel noted that despite the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, GMPL has proposed to go for open recruitment with the PDF persons fearing a breach of the government promise. He reiterated that PDF absorption is a legal obligation and not a recruitment matter while the Department of Personnel and Training rules on recruitment do not apply to the legal obligation of PDF absorption.

The other 75 non-PDF employees, recruited by JBFPL on merit basis, too face an uncertain future. GMPL should certainly consider their continuation in service as many of them have crossed the regular recruitment age, Mr. Kateel said.

Enclosing a letter from Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) to GAIL Chairman and Managing Director on PDF absorption, Mr. Kateel told the Petroleum Minister to adhere to the legal obligations without giving room for any kind of unrest in the region.

