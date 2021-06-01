Kateel unhappy with BSNL mobile phone services

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary, among others, participating in a meeting to discuss mobile phone connectivity issues in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

01 June 2021 23:00 IST

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Tuesday that though BSNL is a leading telecom company, it is not providing quality mobile telephone services to customers in the district.

Speaking at a meeting called to discuss mobile phone network issues in the district, Mr. Kateel said that BSNL should address its network issues and ensure that customers got unhindered mobile voice phone services and internet connectivity.

All other telecom companies too should provide quality mobile phone services, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kateel said that due to COVID-19 many are working from home. Students are attending to online classes. In rural areas, those working from home and students have been forced to go to elevated areas to get mobile phone and internet connectivity. Network issues have also come in the way of arranging for treatment for COVID-19 patients, distribution of ration food, sanctioning funds for construction of houses for poor under various government schemes and the like. Hence, telecom providers should attend to network issues without laxity.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that the government authorities should not delay in giving approvals for setting up mobile towers if documents furnished by telecom companies are in order. The companies too should pay government taxes properly.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and In-land Transport S. Angara said that telecom companies should contact local MLAs to get issues addressed in the taluk-level to provide quality service.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked the companies to make alternative arrangements for power supply to telecom towers in case of power cut. Mobile towers in rural areas are facing this issue frequently due to power cut, especially during the rainy season.

Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat Kumara said that 26 applications filed for construction of new mobile towers are pending to be approved. The district has 676 mobile towers in 223 gram panchayat limits.

Various telecom companies owe ₹83 lakh to the government for building towers in rural areas. They have to pay the government an annual fee of ₹12,000.