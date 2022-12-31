Kateel to launch BJP’s ‘booth vijay abhiyan’ on January 2

December 31, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP will launch its ‘booth vijay abhiyan’ to activate booths for the coming Assembly elections in Dakshina Kannada on January 2, according to Sudarshan Moodbidri, president of the district unit of the party.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that the abhiyan will go on till January 12. President of State unit of the party Nalin Kumar Kateel will inaugurate the district-wide drive at T.V. Ramana Pai Hall here on January 2 at 10 a.m.

Stating that booth-level workers are the “aatma” (soul) of the BJP, he said that various activities have been planned during about 10-day drive. The district had 1,861 booths.

The booths will hold meetings to discuss strategies to win the elections. The ‘page pramukhs’ of the party will contact the registered voters and explain them about the party activities and achievements of the government. Each ‘page pramukh’ is in charge of at least 30 voters.

The party flag will be hoisted in front of the houses of at least 25 workers in a booth during the period.

Mr. Sudarshan said that the party had over 50,000 page pramukhs in the district.

He said that after the Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the party has geared up to face the election in Karnataka.

The party had a landslide victory in Gujarat. Though it could not form the government in Himachal Pradesh, the party’s vote share in the election in that State did not decline.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, the chairman of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Ravishankar Mijar, and others were present.