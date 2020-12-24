Kateel: State farmers to also get Kisan Samman income support on Dec. 25

Farmers from Karnataka will be among the 9.5 crore farmers from the country who will receive the first instalment of ₹2,000 of the ₹6,000 income support from the Centre for the third consecutive year of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on December 25, said Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Wednesday.
Talking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the process of transferring ₹2,000 to farmers’ bank accounts and address the nation around noon on the occasion of ‘Atalji Smaran and Kisan Samman Day’. The Centre has been releasing ₹18,000 crore in three instalments every year for the 9.5 crore farmers, he said.
“As this is Central scheme, the code of conduct (for ongoing GP elections) will not come in the way of transferring the amount to farmers in Karnataka,” Mr. Kateel said and added that the State government’s contribution of ₹4,000 will be released at a later date.
Select beneficiaries from urban areas and taluk headquarters from DK, which are outside the GPs, will be called for a function to be held at T.V. Raman Pai Hall in the city on Friday at noon, he said. The Central and State governments, he said, were working for the welfare of farmers. The Central Ministers are in touch with farmer leaders, to resolve concerns. “We are hopeful of an early end to the ongoing agitation,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath