Kateel: State farmers to also get Kisan Samman income support on Dec. 25

Farmers from Karnataka will be among the 9.5 crore farmers from the country who will receive the first instalment of ₹2,000 of the ₹6,000 income support from the Centre for the third consecutive year of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on December 25, said Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the process of transferring ₹2,000 to farmers’ bank accounts and address the nation around noon on the occasion of ‘Atalji Smaran and Kisan Samman Day’. The Centre has been releasing ₹18,000 crore in three instalments every year for the 9.5 crore farmers, he said.

“As this is Central scheme, the code of conduct (for ongoing GP elections) will not come in the way of transferring the amount to farmers in Karnataka,” Mr. Kateel said and added that the State government’s contribution of ₹4,000 will be released at a later date.

Select beneficiaries from urban areas and taluk headquarters from DK, which are outside the GPs, will be called for a function to be held at T.V. Raman Pai Hall in the city on Friday at noon, he said. The Central and State governments, he said, were working for the welfare of farmers. The Central Ministers are in touch with farmer leaders, to resolve concerns. “We are hopeful of an early end to the ongoing agitation,” he said.