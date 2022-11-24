Kateel mela troupes to perform in truncated form starting today

November 24, 2022 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Amid demands for an all-night Yakshagana performance, the popular and over-a-century-old Sri Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Dashavatara Yakshagana Mandali, Kateel, Dakshina Kannada, which will resume its tour on Friday for the 2022-23 season, will, for the first time, present shows in a truncated form.

Artistes of six troupes of the mela, attached to Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple, pooled together and presented their inaugural show all night under a festive atmosphere at Kateel on Thursday. The troupes will perform short duration shows in different places of the coastal belt starting Friday.

According to the management of the mela, it has been decided to switch over to short duration shows in view of the government’s circular on the use of loudspeakers in public places between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Harinarayanadasa Asranna, who is closely associated with the management of the mela, said that the performances of the mela will be wounded up daily at 12.30 a.m. starting Friday. The Chowki Puje will begin at 5.45 p.m. and later, the Poorva Ranga performances will go on till 6.45 p.m. The actual Yakshagana performance will be held from 7 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.

Mr. Asranna said that the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada has permitted the mela to perform till 12.30 p.m. considering Yakshagana performance as a special case.

The fans and regular hosts of the performances of the mela under the auspices of Sri Kateel Melada Yaksha Seva Samithigala Okkuta had taken out a padayatra from Bajpe, on the outskirts of the city, to Kateel on November 6 demanding all-night shows, but in vain. The okkuta, which had held two consultative meetings in the city earlier, had urged for the continuation of all-night performances.

A researcher on Yakshagana melas Uppangala Shankaranarayana Bhat told The Hindu that as per a document available, the Kateel mela was started in 1867.

A former professor of Kannada, Mr. Bhat, who had served as the Principal of Government Degree Colleges at Kasaragod and Manjeshwar (in Kerala) and who is also the author of a book titled Tenkanada Yakshagana, which is specifically on Yakshagana melas, said that based on the document, the Kateel mela is now 155 years old.

Mr. Bhat, who is continuing his research on Yakshagana melas, said that all Yakshagana performances by melas in the earlier days were all-night ones. There is no reference available for any mela having given short duration performances.

“Truncated performances will definitely come in the way of rasanubhava for the audience. Yakshagana will lose many of its features. The on-going short duration performances by other melas have come to be a compromise in quality,” Mr. Bhat said.

Secretary of Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga Murali Kadekar said that the truncated form has both pros and cons for Yakshagana.

“Quality performances can be given in truncated form also,” he said and added that the law of the land with regard to the use of loudspeakers should be respected and followed. Earlier, melas have been forced to present all-night shows as there was no transportation facility for both artistes and audience to return home in the night.

Mr. Kadekar said that not only Yakshagana, even all-night Talamaddale and classical music concerts too have been subjected to “kalamiti” (short duration) now, he said, stressing on the scenario presented by the changing times.