Mangaluru

Kateel meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel at a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 04, 2022 00:19 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 00:19 IST

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday and thanked him for handing over the probe into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A release from the office of Mr. Kateel here said that Mr. Shah told Mr. Kateel that the NIA will be strengthened in the State and the NIA officials will be instructed to take the probe into Mr. Nettaru’s murder seriously.

The Union Home Minister said that investigation of all cases before the NIA will be completed at the earliest, the release said.

