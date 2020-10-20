Kateel directs police to take action against illegal cow transportation

Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel has instructed Mangaluru Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to take steps to prevent stealing and illegal transportation of cows in the district.

In a release here on Tuesday Mr. Kateel said that the police should take steps to identify those involved in the transporting cows illegally in a violent manner.

They should check suspected vehicles. Illegal transportation of cows is likely to disturb peace in the district. The police should ensure that such incidents did not recur, he said.