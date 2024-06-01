GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kateel cautions Karnataka government of serious consequences if it doesn’t take incidents like ‘namaz’ in public places seriously

Published - June 01, 2024 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking at a press conference, in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking at a press conference, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dakshina Kannada Memer of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday cautioned the State government of serious consequences if it did not take incidents like offering namaz on public roads seriously.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Kateel alleged the anti-Hindu posture of the Congress has continued with the withdrawal of the suo motu case registered in the Kankanadi Namza incident and registering a case against VHP-Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell for airing his views against the incident.

It was an irony that the police officer registering the suo motu case was given the punishment, he said. He questioned the need of registering the suo motu case and later withdrawing the same. The MP demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against Mr. Pumpwell.

Mr. Kateel alleged that the minority appeasement policy being followed by the Congress was the reason for the spread of unrest across Karnataka. The government did not act against those who shouted Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Vidhana Soudha nor did it act against those who showed Pakistan flag in the Congress victory march. There was Goonda Raj in the state while attempts were being made to terrorise people through communal incitements.

Responding to former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat contesting as an independent candidate from the South West Graduates’ constituency for elections to Karnataka Legislative Council, Mr. Kateel said rebellion was common in a democracy. Voters would not take rebels seriously, he said adding they that would favour the BJP. The BJP candidate Dhananjay Sarji was active in social service and the party leadership had considered all aspects before finalising his candidature.

MLAs Y. Bharath Shetty and Harish Poonja, MLC Prathapsimha Nayak and others were present.

