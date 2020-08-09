Kateel asks party workers to get ready for GP elections

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel chairing a meeting of Dakshina Kannada party core committee at Kavoor in Mangaluru on Sunday.

MANGALURU

09 August 2020 23:29 IST

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday asked office-bearers to strengthen the party at the grassroots and prepare themselves to face the coming elections to the gram panchayats.

He was addressing office-bearers of the Dakshina Kannada district unit and party elected representatives in the city.

Mr. Kateel said that Dakshina Kannada is politically a BJP citadel. But there is scope to strengthen the party further in the district.

He asked the office-bearers to ensure that the welfare programmes of the Union and State governments reached the people in the grassroots as the party is in power in the State and at the Centre.

The office-bearers and leaders should mingle with the people and work hard to face the gram panchayat elections, he said.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary, MLAs and MLC of the party from Dakshina Kannada attended the meeting.