Kateel asks DC to sort out utility shifting issues between KPT and Nanthoor Junction for launching flyover projects

July 01, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday, July 1, instructed the Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to convene a meeting of Departments concerned and sort out issues pertaining to utility shifting, within a week to enable construction of flyovers at Karnataka Polytechnic Junction and Nanthoor Junction on the National Highway 66 in the city.

Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, Mr. Kateel said, “All problems relating to the utility shifting should be cleared within a week to enable launching the two projects at least after a month.”

An official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the meeting that drinking water and electricity supply lines at the two junctions will have to be shifted before taking up the projects. In addition, some trees will have to be cut or shifted. (Meanwhile, the Forest Department will hold a public hearing in the city on July 10 on its proposal to cut 232 trees and shift 370 trees on 1.6 km stretch between the two junctions for building the flyovers and service roads.)

The NHAI official said that the four-lane project between B.C. Road and Periyashanthi stretch on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway has been completed to an extent of 31.41%. Of the 48.48 km-long stretch being widened, 14.20 km long highway is ready now. The project should be over by May, 2024.

The four-lane project between Periyashanthi and Adda Hole stretch on the same highway has been completed to an extent of 61.71%, the official said adding that 8.5 km of 15.13 km-long stretch is ready now. The particular project should be completed by this year end.

He said that 34% of the flyover project at Kalladkka on the same highway has been completed and it should ready by May, 2024.

Referring to the Bikarnakkata (Mangaluru)-Moodbidri-Sanur (Karkala) highway project, the official said that 10 km of 48 km-long widening project has been completed.

Mr. Kateel asked the NHAI and National Highway (under the Public Works Department) not to allow illegal petty shops, bus shelters to come up along the highways.