Kateel accuses Khader of instigating violence

State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Thursday that miscreants had hatched a planned conspiracy to disturb peace in Mangaluru and other parts of the State.

“The BJP-led government is committed to taking action against those who will try to create disturbances in society. It is inevitable for the police to take strict action against such persons,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Kateel held Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader responsible for the violence in the city on Thursday.

The MLA instigated the violence, he said.

The BJP has accused Mr. Khader of making a provocative statement during a protest organised by the Congress in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday that Karnataka will burn if the CAA is implemented in the State.

But Mr. Khader at a press conference in the city on Wednesday denied of having made such a statement.

Khader booked

Meanwhile, Mangaluru South Police on Friday registered a case against Mr. Khader based on a complaint filed by Sandesh Kumar Shetty, district general secretary, BJP Yuva Morcha, Dakshina Kannada, against the speech said to have been made by Mr. Khader.

The case (FIR No 0235/2019) has been registered under Sections 124 A (attempts to bring into hatred or contempt), 153 A (attempts to promote enmity, hatred), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot).