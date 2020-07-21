Kasturba Hospital to temporarily shut down OPD

The outpatient department of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, will remain closed for a week from Tuesday with a view to check the spread of COVID-19. People from neighbouring districts, including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Davangere and Uttara Kannada, visit the hospital in Manipal for consultation and treatment.

In a statement here, hospital superintendent Avinash Shetty said that the OPD would commence normal functioning on July 27.

The hospital management was concerned about the spiralling cases of COVID-19 in Udupi district and as well as many frontline warriors getting infected by the contagion.

Consequently, it has decided not only to sanitise the entire hospital complex but also has decided to set up 200 COVID-19 beds. In view of these developments, the OPD was being temporarily closed, Dr. Shetty said.

Consultation

Yet, the management has decided to offer consultation through video-audio consultation. People sitting at home could contact doctors either through a telephone call or a video call. Doctors may be contacted on Ph: 080-47192235 between Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dr. Shetty said.

Accident and trauma care facility, however, would continue to be available round the clock, the doctor added.