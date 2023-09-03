Kasturba Hospital organises Sight-A-Thon 2023 to mark National Eye Donation Fortnight

September 03, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal and Manipal School of Information Science organised Sight-A-Thon 2023, a walk to mark the 38th National Eye Donation Fortnight in Manipal on Saturday.

SAKSHAM Karnataka, the Department of Ophthalmology, and Manipal College of Health Professions joined hands for the event.

Flagging off the event, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh emphasised the critical role of eye donation. He expressed pride in the collaboration with SAKSHAM Karnataka, an NGO led by MSIS alumni Harikrishna Rai and its National Coordinator, Vinod Prakash. Together, they aimed to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals battling corneal blindness.

The Sight-A-Thon commenced at the entrance of MAHE, passed through Tiger Circle, KH Trauma and Emergency, and concluded at Kasturba Hospital OPD. More than 1000 participants, including doctors, students, SAKSHAM volunteers, and hospital staff, took part in this event.

