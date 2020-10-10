Kasturba Hospital organises planting and distribution of saplings

The Department of Palliative Medicine and Support Care of Kastruba Hospital, Manipal, organised programmes to plant and distribute saplings to mark ‘World Hospice and Palliative Care Day’ on Saturday.

The saplings were planted by family members of patients who passed away at the children’s park.

Saplings of herbal plants were distributed to cancer patients at Shirdi Sai Baba OPD block.

In a press note, Sharath K. Rao, Dean of KMC, said though 32.5 million people require palliative care, only 10% were getting it.

The hospital started palliative care specifically for cancer patients and it has now been extended to other patients, who are suffering from chronic diseases.

Dr. Rao said palliative care ensures access to the best standard of care and highest level of comfort for the patient. It also ensures best support to the family members.

Palliative care was relevant in this pandemic as World Health Organisation has said that any approach that does not include palliative care was “medically deficient and ethically indefensible”, he said.

Chief Operating Officer C.G. Muthana, Medical Superintendent of Hospital Avinash Shetty, professor Naveen S. Salins, Palliative Care Consultant Seema Rao participated in the two programmes, the release added.